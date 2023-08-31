Brian Dowling announces exciting career move

Brian Dowling has announced an exciting new step in his career.

The presenter and radio host has revealed he is set to host his own TV show, which will be airing this October on Virgin Media One.

Brian has said he ‘absolutely loved’ working on the series which is titled The Salvage Squad.

The show will be based on giving homes nationwide a makeover, but with an emphasis on sustainability as the twist of the unique programme is that the team won’t be able to buy anything new.

Instead, they will have to use second-hand, pre-loved, salvaged or up-cycled materials and furniture to give the homes a fresh look in the space of just three days and with a budget of €1,000.

Brian revealed the show will consist of six episodes with two makeovers in each one.

Opening up about his exciting news to his 237K Instagram followers today, Dowling revealed, “It’s OFFICIAL I have my own show!!!!! I honestly can’t wait for you all to see The Salvage Squad coming to @virginmediatelevision this October”.

“I’ve been working on this all Summer & have ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT. We are a home makeover show with a difference”.

“We are all about sustainability, giving preloved items another chance plus giving life back to those jaded old items too”.

He closed off by adding, “I actually feel like I’m talking about myself there. We have designers, builders, carpenters and up-cyclers, we have it all. Homes all over Ireland we are COMING FOR YOU. #thesalvagesquad”.

Many fans of Brian’s rushed to the comments to share their excitement over the news of the brand new series.

One fan said, “Congratulations, really looking forward to watching”.

“That’s brilliant Brian, look forward to it”, penned a second fan. Another added, “Congratulations Brian, can't wait”.

Chatting about The Salvage Squad on his Instagram Stories, Brian explained, “It has been so much fun. I’ve enjoyed it so much. I think what makes our show different is the sustainability, the pre-loved, the second-hand, the up-cycling, but I’m very excited for you to see it”.

We can’t wait to tune in!