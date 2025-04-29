Brenda Song reflects on raising sons with her fiancé Macaulay Culkin

Brenda Song has opened up about raising children with her fiancé, Macaulay Culkin.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actress has been in a relationship with the Home Alone star since 2017. The couple also share two sons – four-year-old Dakota and two-year-old Carson – together.

Now, three years into their engagement, Brenda has detailed how having children has changed the pair’s relationship.

In an interview with E! News, the 37-year-old confessed that she understands why "people break up when they have young children or they go through issues, because it's a high-stress situation."

"No matter how well you know your partner, when you have kids, it's another phase of your relationship, because you are dealing with situations that you've never dealt with. You're raising little humans together. It comes down to this really ground level of who you guys are and if you connect,” Brenda explained.

"I am so, so fortunate that when we had kids, instead of us going through these trials and tribulations, yes, we did, but it strengthened us, because we realised, 'Oh, I really am so lucky to have someone who understands me on such a different kind of level,’” the Disney star gushed.

"I wasn't expecting that because I'm so used to my crazy type A personality doing it all. Mac is so good at doing the things that I didn't even know I needed and I didn't even know our kids needed. I always say he's the white glue that keeps us all together,” Brenda praised further.

The mother-of-two then went on to note the special ways that her fiancé helps their family each day.

"Waking up, making oatmeal at 6 a.m., and just things that I don't even realise that are on the checklist, he'll just pick up without me realizing it. And it's really special because I know it's not always that way,” Brenda stated.

"It's really hard, so I feel really lucky that I found someone that just gets me on a different kind of level,” she added.