Brenda Edwards opens up about the sudden death of son Jamal

Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards has shared a moving tribute in honour of her son, Jamal Edwards, who has passed away at the age of 31.

It was reported on Sunday evening that the music entrepreneur and YouTube star had died suddenly. Brenda has confirmed this devastating news in a statement shared with Good Morning Britain this morning.

“It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” Brenda emotionally explained.

“Myself, his sister Tanish and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.”

“As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support,” she continued.

“Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD.”

Jamal was also the founder of SBTV, which is an online urban music platform helping launch the careers of artists, with previous users including the likes of Dave, Skepta and Ed Sheeran. An avid philanthroper and advocate, Jamal was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, which is a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales, helping young people set up their own companies.

This heartbreaking news came as quite a shock to many, with tributes pouring in for Jamal. “I can’t believe i’m writing this. RIP Jamal Edwards,” wrote Diversity’s Ashley Banjo, adding, “The world will miss you Brother. A true visionary and pioneer who has inspired and opened doors for so many. Lost for words…”

“Jamal Edwards was one of the best. My heart hurts,” wrote Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore.

“A truly humble and blessed soul. Your legacy will live on for years & you’ve inspired a whole generation. Rest easy Jamal Edwards,” penned comedian Mo Gilligan.

Supporting her fellow Loose Women panellist, co-star Saira Khan lovingly wrote, “I have just heard the heartbreaking news that @jamaledwards has died. I am devastated for @brendaedwardsglobal and send her and her whole family my prayers and deepest sympathies.”

“I met @jalamedewards whilst filming a children's show and was struck by his humility and passion to help kids to believe in their talents. R.I.P young man. You were a bright shining light here on earth. Now you will shine brightly in the sky.”

Our thoughts go out to Jamal’s family and loved ones during this difficult time of heartache and grief.