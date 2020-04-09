Breaking out? Here are our holy grail products that tackle acne

Is anyone else suffering from the worst breakout at the moment? Our teenage acne has resurfaced and it looks like the stress of the current Covid-19 pandemic is to blame.

Researchers have shared that stress is one of the biggest causes of acne or poor skin conditions. Many of us are feeling on edge and full of worry as the world battles against the coronavirus, so it comes as no surprise to see our complexion take a hit.

A recent study found that stress causes acne to flare up. Researchers analysed the complexions of 144 students and found that those with higher stress levels suffered from severe acne. They believe stress results in a greater sebum production, but more research needs to be done in the future.

Stress breakouts tend to consist of blackheads, itchy spots, redness and whiteheads. Having a poor complexion can knock your confidence and even increases your stress levels, but fear not, there are many ways to treat it.

There are three holy grail products that always come to my rescue when my skin is being particularly awful.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid

Cheap, works a treat and lasts a lifetime. A God-send of a product that I always use when I break out around my chin.

Mangosteen Daily Resurfacing Cleanser

I always use this cleanser when my skin is in dire need of some TLC. It has a Lactic Acid Complex which helps soothe your complexion. Plus, it smells like heaven.

L'Oreal Blemish Rescue Mask

This is my go-to facemask at the moment. I leave this mask on for around 20 minutes and my skin feels like velvet afterwards. It also helps reduce redness and gives your skin a well-needed deep clean.

What products are helping to ease your breakouts?