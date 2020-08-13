Breaking: Missing paddle boarders have been found alive in Galway

Two young women have been found alive after going missing in Galway Bay. The cousins, aged 17 and 23, were feared dead after they went paddle boarding yesterday evening and failed to return from sea.

They were reported missing shortly after 10pm.

They were found by a fisherman and his son. It is believed the two cousins were clinging to a lobster pot when they were discovered. According to The Journal, "They spotted them clinging to a lobster pot and then I understand they brought them to Inis Oírr. They were then transferred from there by Coast Guard helicopter."

The Irish Coast Guard confirmed that the girls were located. "Two Missing Paddle Boarders located and being transferred to the care of the HSE, search is now standing down, thank you to everyone that assisted in this SAR operation."

The Rescue 118 helicopter, two RNLI lifeboats and two coast guard units took part in the search for the young women.