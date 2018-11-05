Breaking: Mac Miller’s cause of death has been confirmed

Mac Miller’s cause of death has been confirmed in a report from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

According to the toxicology report, the rapper’s death was ruled as accidental.

It is understood he died of mixed drug toxicity. The rapper had a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol in his system at the time of his death.

He also had alcohol in his system on the night of his passing.

The report states: “Malcolm McCormick, the music artist known as Mac Miller, was found to have died from mixed drug toxicity, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined.”

“On Sept. 8, an autopsy was performed and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation. It was later determined McCormick died from mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol)” the report continues.

The 26-year-old was found unresponsive at his home in Studio City. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m on September 7.

Mac Miller’s former girlfriend Ariana Grande was one of many famous faces to pay tribute to the late rapper.

Following his untimely passing, The Way singer penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram alongside a video of the late musician goofing around.

The strength of their bond is evident in the words Ariana shared with her 128 million followers.

She wrote: “I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will.”

The No Tears Left To Cry singer continued: “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad.”