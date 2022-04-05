Breaking: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker ‘get married in Vegas’

It seems congratulations might be in order as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly gotten married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas chapel just hours after the Grammy Awards.

It is being reported by TMZ that the couple got hitched at 1.30am on Monday morning, with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating the service. It was apparently important to the couple that the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ pronounced them man and wife.

The couple allegedly did not allow the venue to take any photos and instead brought their own photographer and security.

Insiders say that the couple went to the Las Vegas chapel prepared with a marriage licence but did not have any witnesses. The owner of the chapel stood in as a witness for the pair.

This wedding will not be the only one for the happy couple as they are planning on having "several" other celebrations in the future, a TMZ source confirmed.

Travis had performed at the Grammys earlier that night.

Travis got down on one knee back in October on a beach in California. The couple have been dating since 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official a few days after Valentine's Day in 2021.

This is the eldest Kardashian’s first wedding and Travis’ third.

This story is still unfolding, more details to follow.