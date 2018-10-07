Breaking: Emma Mhic Mhathúna has passed away aged 37

Emma Mhic Mhathúna has sadly passed away at the age of 37.

The mum-of-five died at University Hospital Kerry earlier this morning.

Very sad to relate that Emma Mhic Mhathúna has passed away at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee. Emma, who was a mother of five, was just 37. #CervicalCheck pic.twitter.com/pTCP1rbdrG — Paschal Sheehy (@PaschalSheehy) October 7, 2018

In 2016, Emma was diagnosed with cervical cancer after two previous smear tests showed incorrect results.

Emma settled her case against the HSE and the US laboratory, Quest Diagnostics in May 2018. She was awarded €7.5m.

Tributes have been pouring in for the inspiring mum who tirelessly campaigned for the women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy.

She will forever be remembered for how hard she fought for justice following the CervicalCheck scandal.

Our thoughts are with Emma’s children, her family and her friends during this heartbreaking time.