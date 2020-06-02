Breaking: Body of 5-year-old boy found in Lough Mask, Co. Mayo

A search operation has been stood down after the body of a five-year-old boy was found this morning.

The young boy's body was recovered from Lough Mask, Co.Mayo this morning.

It is understood that the child entered the water yesterday evening at approximately 6.30pm.

Gardaí in Castlebar were assisted by the Coast Guard, Civil Degende, Lough Mask Water Rescue and local divers during their search.

Our thoughts are with the boy's family during this tragic time.