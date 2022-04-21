Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul announces birth of baby boy

Congratulations is in order for actor Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren as they welcome their second child into the world.

The Breaking Bad actor took to Instagram to share the exciting news to his 5.2M followers. In the post, Aaron shared three gorgeous black and white photos of the newborn. In one of the photos it looks like the baby is winking, another he’s smiling and in the last snap he is yawning so cutely!

The 42-year-old captioned the post, “My little man. Ryden Caspian Paul. So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you. I promise to make you proud little guy.

He went on to say, “We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it’s time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly”.

Friends and fans of the Need for Speed actor flooded the comment section with lovely messages to congratulate him on his new arrival. Photographer Lee Jeffries wrote, “Amazing news! How beautiful! Congratulations Aaron, Lauren and Story!! The sweetest addition to your amazing family”.

Actress Odette Annable penned, “Oh so beautiful! So many congrats to you and your fam!!”. Singer Justin Timberlake added, “Beautiful boy!!!”.

The father-of-two’s wife shared the same snaps to her Instagram account with the caption, “Ryden Caspian Paul. We’ve spent the last month getting acquainted with this little guy and we couldn’t be more in love. Born on a full moon, he has such a gentle and knowing spirit. I’m so deeply thankful that he chose us to be a part of his journey”.

Lauren revealed that the baby's name was inspired by the couple's favourite artist Mark Ryden. How cool!

Aaron and Lauren already share 4-year-old Story together. Aaron announced they were expecting their second child together in December with a photo of their daughter kissing Lauren’s growing baby bump.