Breaking News: 8-year-old boy dies after dog attack in Tallaght

An eight-year-old boy has passed away after he was attacked by a number of dogs in the Tallaght area on March 22. The young boy died this morning at Children's Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin.

The young boy was attacked at 4pm on Sunday.

He was first taken to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries and later removed to Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin.

The dogs were confiscated and put down after the attack.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young boy during this harrowing time.