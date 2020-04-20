77 more deaths and 401 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

A further 77 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, which is Ireland’s highest increase so far. The death toll now stands at 687.

The median age of the reported deaths is 84.

The Department of Health also announced an additional 401 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 15,652.

The news comes after Simon Harris stressed that we must continue to practice social distancing and follow the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Health Minister stated: “A little worried that some complacency is setting in. We have made progress but we’re not yet where we need to be.

“We need to see a fall in new cases. Encouraging signs. But please let’s not slip up now,” he shared.