Breaking: 44 more deaths and 709 cases of Covid-19 confirmed

A further 44 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed this evening. The death toll has risen to 530.

Of the 44 deaths, 25 people had an underlying health condition. The median age of the deceased was 84.

Dr Tony Holohan also confirmed an additional 597 new cases and another 112 more cases were confirmed from German laboratory, which is currently working through a backlog of Irish tests.

There are now 13, 980 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 2,082 people have been hospitalised. Of the hospitalised cases, 294 were admitted to ICU.