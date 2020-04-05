Breaking: 390 new cases of Covid-19 and 21 more deaths in Ireland

390 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to 4,994.

A further 21 people have also died after testing positive for the virus. A total of 158 people have lost their lives in Ireland.

12 people who died had an underlying health condition. The median age of those who died was 81.

56 percent of the cases are in Dublin and 8 percent are in Cork.

A total of 1,203 cases have been hospitalised, with 165 being admitted to ICU.