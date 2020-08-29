Breakfast time berry and granola tart recipe

These Keeling’s Berry & Granola Breakfast Tarts are really tasty and healthy too. The addition of oats and nuts means you will stay hungry right up to lunchtime. They are also very easy to make.

Ingredients

135g rolled oats

100g pecan nuts, roughly chopped

2 tbsp sunflower seeds

75g coconut oil, melted

85g honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the Filling

Natural yogurt

Mixed Keelings berries

Method:

Preheat the oven to 160°C / 140°C fan assisted

Mix together the ingredients for the tart shells until all the ingredients are thoroughly coated.

Press about 3 tbsp of the granola mixture into 8 mini tart tins. Press down well with your fingertips or the back of a spoon, going to the sides of the tin.

Bake until golden, 15-18 minutes.

Remove from oven and press down the bottom of the tart shells with the back of a spoon as they will puff up while baking.

Leave to cool completely before carefully removing shells from the baking tins.

To serve, fill each tart shell with yoghurt then top with fresh Keelings berries. Serve immediately.

