Brand new quiz show will air on RTÉ this weekend

Prepare to have your general knowledge and pop culture knowledge questioned!

This weekend RTÉ’s brand new quiz show The Money List will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

With Baz Ashmawy as host, The Money List will see two teams of complete strangers challenged to fill in missing answers on a list. The more lists they complete, the more money they win.

But, the hardest part is, the lists can be about absolutely anything, from ‘Presidents of the USA’ to ‘Madonna Hit Singles’.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Baz Ashmawy revealed, “I can’t wait for viewers to see The Money List and meet the great contestants on the show. They are from all over the island of Ireland and from all walks of life from SNAs, doctors, finance managers, carpenters, students to retirees!”.

“Irish people love a quiz and over 1500 people applied to be a contestant on the show! Viewers won’t believe the stuff that Irish people know from James Bond movies to US states with a coastline. It was great craic making the show and amazing seeing teams winning money!” .

Starting this Sunday, the first team of the series are Angela from Mitchelstown in Cork who is a payroll specialist, and Stevie who works as a Special Needs Assistant from Clontarf in Dublin.

The pair will only meet for the first time on the show as they take on carpenter Noel from Ballyfermot and Eric, a junior doctor from Wicklow. One of these teams will get to play for the top prize of €15,000.

The winning team will progress to take on new challengers Denis, a primary school teacher from Clare and Emily, a project manager who lives in Galway. But, who has what it takes?

Make sure to watch The Money List this Sunday, October 1 at 8pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, and have your knowledge put to the test!