Eminence, loved by Hollywood celebrities, launches new Tropical Superfood Collection

The Eminence brand, which has been around since 1958, takes farming and clean beauty practices into consideration with every product it creates. For instance, some of the ingredients utilized in its formulas are even good enough to eat (looking at you, pineapples). Eminence is also all about giving back to the environment — for every product sold, a tree is planted.

Knowing all of that, along with the fact that we are always looking for new products to try that will keep dry, sensitive and hyperpigmentation-prone skin in check, we find ourselves turning to Eminence, specifically its Tropical Superfood Collection. The products in the lineup calm, hydrate and brighten the skin without ever stripping or over-exfoliating it which is why, they deserve a permanent place in my skin-care routine.

If your skin is looking lacklustre, it's time to supercharge that glow. The new Tropical Superfood Collection harnesses the power of superfoods with the invigorating formulas below. The Collection offers a refreshing lineup of products that easily integrates into your current skin care routine and pairs exfoliating PHA (polyhydroxy acid) with vitamin-rich botanicals to address dull and tired skin.

Pineapple Refining Tonique – RRP €59

Refresh your routine with a sweetly scented pineapple tonique! PHA, bromelain and tranexamic acid team up to visibly renew dull, textured skin without irritation. This tonique is designed to exfoliate, brighten and hydrate while preparing skin for the next step in your daily ritual. This mild exfoliating tonique is great for all skin types and can be used daily.

The Tonique promotes a smooth, even-looking skin tone and radiant appearance bringing it to the optimal pH. It helps prepare the skin for better absorption of other ingredients and helps brighten the look of the skin, minimise the appearance of dark spots, unclogs pores and hydrates the skin.

Key Ingredients:

Bromelain: A gentle yet effective exfoliant, derived from the fruit and stem of the pineapple plant. Enzymes soften the skin by removing dead skin cells with minimal irritation while also helping to increase the look of elasticity in the skin.

Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA): A gentle yet effective exfoliant that noticeably renews the feel of the skin while targeting dryness and the visible signs of aging.

Tranexamic Acid: This enlivening ingredient results in skin that appears brightened while also helping to reduce the visible appearance of dark spots.

Superfood Booster-Powder – RRP €68

The Superfood Booster-Powder contains wonder ingredient Kakadu Plum, a tart fruit that’s a potent botanical source of naturally occurring Vitamin C to promote visibly healthy-looking skin as well as Coix Seed. This is a botanical source of niacinamide (vitamin B3), which works to brighten and enhance the look of skin tone, spirulina a botanical source of vitamin K that can help the skin appear stronger and sweet potato which contains high levels of beta-carotene help the skin look and feel rejuvenated. Just add a spoonful to your favourite cream moisturiser and give your skin a healthy, natural glow.

Key Ingredients:

Kakadu Plum: This tart fruit is a potent botanical source of naturally occurring Vitamin C to promote visibly healthy-looking skin. This ingredient contains powerful antioxidants to help minimise the appearance of dark spots on the skin.

Coix Seed: A botanical source of niacinamide (Vitamin B3), which works to brighten and enhance the look of skin tone.

Spirulina: This blue-green algae is a botanical source of Vitamin K; its high nutrient and mineral content can help the skin appear stronger.

Sweet Potato: High levels of beta-carotene help the skin look and feel rejuvenated. Sweet potato is rich in antioxidants called anthocyanins, which help reduce the visible signs of aging due to drying environmental stressors.

Yuzu Solid Body Oil – RRP €69

The new Yuzu Solid Body Oil is a luxurious body oil that deeply hydrates revealing glowing, supple and visibly rejuvenated skin. It actively targets the appearance of rough and bumpy skin leaving the skin smooth. This transformative solid body oil infuses dry, dull skin with dreamy yuzu and vitamin-rich camu camu for radiant skin from every angle. Refining PHA and lush tropical oils enhance hydration for all skin types to leave you with supple, glowing skin.

Key Ingredients:

Yuzu: This tart and aromatic citrus fruit is chock full of strong antioxidants that promote the appearance of firmness and improved elasticity to help visibly renew the skin.

Buriti Oil: Buriti Oil is rich in essential fatty acids, carotenoids and omegas 3, 6 and 9 to nourish and replenish the look of the skin. This antioxidant-rich oil provides deep hydration and improves the appearance of the skin's elasticity.

Passion Fruit Seed Oil: This oil contains a high concentration of antioxidants and omegas 6 and 9 to promote the appearance of a nourished, radiant glow. This rich oil is fast absorbing and readily penetrates the skin to provide deep moisture and a visible reduction of dryness in the skin.

Camu Camu: This superfood berry is rich in Vitamin C that acts as a powerful antioxidant, targeting the appearance of an uneven skin tone.

Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA): A gentle yet effective exfoliant that noticeably renews the feel of the skin while targeting dryness and the visible signs of aging.

One of the key reasons we love the Eminence brand is for their green credentials. You can read more about what they do here.

And if that isn’t enough, the list below, is what celebrities have shared as to why they love the brand:

Eminence does not (and never has) used microbeads

Eminence does not (and never has) tested on animals

Eminence ingredients are vegetable-based

Eminence plants a tree for every product sold with 22 million Sold to date

Eminence has a programme that provides sick children with fresh fruit and vegetables

Eminence uses wind and solar energy to produce its products

For more information or to purchase, visit www.eminence.ie.