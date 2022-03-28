Bradley Cooper brought WHO to the Oscars?

Bradley Cooper attended the Oscars with his mother, Gloria Campano, last night and they both looked incredible.

The A Star Is Born actor walked the red carpet in a black Gucci suit, while his mother wore a stunning floor length black dress and a silver sequined blazer on top.

Credit: Momodu Mansaray/ Getty Images

In previous interviews, Cooper has talked about how close he and his mother are. He spoke of his father dying in 2011, and how it was really hard for their family and that he moved back in with his mum. “My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us”.

He also told Interview magazine that he was taking care of his mother during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. “I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over”.

The Nightmare Alley star has a history of bringing his mother to award ceremonies. He has previously brought her to the Oscars in 2019 and 2013. What a sweet relationship they have!

Bradley wasn’t the only star to bring his mum on the Oscars red carpet as 11-year-old Belfast actor Jude Hill also brought his mother to the 94th Academy Awards. Hill wore a black tuxedo accompanied by a bowtie while his mum stunned in a floor length yellow dress, clutching a sparkly silver bag.

Credit: Getty Images

Cooper was not nominated for any awards at this year's ceremony but the film he starred in, Nightmare Alley was nominated for Best Picture, with CODA taking the crown.