Brace yourselves! This weather isn’t going to get better any time soon

Thought we were over the worst of the bad weather? Think again.

The entire country looks set for another week of low temperatures, strong winds and heavy rain.

Widespread showers are expecting tonight, followed by southwesterly winds will become westerly in direction as the rain clears.

Temperatures will be slightly higher than the past few days with highs of eight to 10 degrees – though these figures will drop by dawn.

Hazy sunshine at first in the E but cloud will thicken everywhere & during the afternoon rain will spread from the W across the country. The rain will reach the E coast just after dark. Highs of 6 to 9C. Mod to fresh SW winds will become strong along coasts in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/IFBQC5yJjx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 14, 2018

Tomorrow will bring a mixture of bright sunshine and blustery showers, with some turning wintery in the north and west of the country.

Winds will be strong and gusty with top temperature of four to eight degrees.

It's a similar story for the rest of the week with temperatures expected to dip as low minus one overnight.

Wind and rain will continue right throughout the week, though early indications suggest these will ease by the weekend.

A winter holiday has never looked more appealing…