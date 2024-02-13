BPerfect Cosmetics’ long-awaited new Full Impact Concealer has dropped & it’s fab!

Make room in your routine for BPerfect Cosmetics’ long-awaited addition to its lineup of make-up masterpieces: The Full Impact Concealer. And to mark its highly anticipated launch, the big, bold, trailblazing brand have kicked off an exciting campaign highlighting the beauty of diversity; with their 26 shades represented by eight remarkable individuals who are truly making a Full Impact on the world around them. Fronting the campaign are Northern Irish GAA Star Lara Dahunsi, Model Kate Grant and her Mum Deirdre, Climate Activist Evanjelin Elchmanar, Meningitis Survivor Tilly Lockey, Hair Loss Advocate Stephanie Barber, Trans Community Activist Logan Brown, and Deborah Somorin of Empower The Family charity.

Say farewell to lacklustre, short-wearing concealers that leave you wanting more – and prepare to be captivated by the magic of a meticulously developed soft matte formula that ignites an explosion of intense pigment, delivering seamless coverage and a full-blown flawlessness that commands attention.

This concealer isn't playing games – it's a long-wearing, crease-proof powerhouse that delivers round the clock coverage. Enriched with niacinamide, its formula accelerates skin healing, ensures an even application, and triumphs over dark, puffy undereye circles. And as the rich pigment steals the spotlight, blanketing your complexion with an unrivalled luminosity, glycerin works behind the scenes to hydrate and fortify the skin's protective barrier. The result? A velvety smooth canvas boasting a vibrant, full coverage that exudes vitality.

It's unique, precise applicator delivers instant perfection with just one swipe. No more fussing around, it's time to smooth and blur away blemishes with unparalleled ease, revealing a visage that is primed and ready for the spotlight.

“BPerfect's Full Impact is a vibrant celebration of diversity, offering a kaleidoscope of 26 shades for flawless, long-lasting, and crease-proof coverage. After years of hard work to tweak and perfect the formula – the final product is here…and it’s a total game-changer that honours and celebrates the beauty of individuality.” Brendan McDowell, Founder of BPerfect Cosmetics

Dive into a spectrum of 26 shades from Light through to Deep Dark, find your perfect match and experience the epitome of long-awaited coverage perfection with BPerfect’s Full Impact Concealer.

BPerfect Cosmetics’ Full Impact Concealer retails for £14.95/ €17.95 and is available to purchase online via www.bperfectcosmetics.com, and at BPerfect Megastores and retailers nationwide.