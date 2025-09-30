Boyzone announce final stadium concert to reunite one last time

Boyzone have announced their final-ever gig.

The Irish boyband was formed in 1993 with members Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch, Michael Graham and Stephen Gately.

The group originally split in 1999 to pursue solo projects. They reunited in 2007, but their time together was cut short in 2009 when Stephen died suddenly at the age of 33, as a result of a heart defect.

Following Stephen’s passing, Boyzone released their final project in 2018 – an album titled Thank You & Goodnight, which included a tribute to Stephen.

Now, over 30 years after they were first formed, the surviving members of Boyzone have confirmed that they will be reuniting on stage next year, one last time.

Earlier today, the band took to social media to reveal that they will be playing for one night only at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 6, 2026.

Many Boyzone fans have since been taking to Instagram to express their mixed reactions.

“Omg I can’t wait,” one user penned.

“No Irish date? The only place to see Boyzone in 2026?” another questioned.

“Can we petition for an Irish show please,” a third fan agreed.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Ronan confirmed that they are “not making new music” and that it is not a permanent reunion.

“We were very lucky to play multiple arenas across the UK. 10 nights in Wembley, 10 nights in Manchester, but we never played stadiums as a band, and it’s always been a dream to do that. Heartbreaking without Steo, to write this final chapter,” he admitted.

“We do find it easier when we’re together because Steo is alive when we’re together. That’s a beautiful thing, that’s very special. It’s going to be hard to stand up on that stage without him, that’s for sure,” he added.

Keith teased further: “It’s a celebration. It’s the final chapter, it’s us boys one last time on stage together. It’s not a tour, it’s not going to be a tour. It’s a celebration, it’s a party. It’s going to have all the hits of Boyzone and some extra little bits in there. I’m sure there will be friends of ours involved on the night.”

The pre-sale for Boyzone’s ‘One For The Road’ show will begin on October 7, followed by a general sale on October 10.