Boyfriend goals! This guy’s rant about tanning mitts is going viral

Applying fake tan can be quite an ordeal, especially when bronzing those hard to reach places.

Luckily, we can usually convince our housemate or friends at pre drinks to get our back nicely tanned before hitting the town.

One boyfriend who is often roped into helping his lovely fiance apply her faux glow posted a rant to the Bondi Sands Facebook page about the challenge faced by his fellow men when it comes to giving their girlfriends the deep tan they desire.

"Dear Bondi sands,my fiancé, much like many other women out there enjoy your tanning products and she has no complaint whatsoever. But I do…"

"I, and what I could assume that many other men out there, must assist our lovely partners in their tanning procedure and this includes applying your tanning foam to places they are unable to reach."

"My only and one complaint is that your application mitt is not suitable for my hands. I am, what could be assumed as average size, and can only think that this mitt does not fit many other mans hands out there."

“Please, in future make the mitt bigger or include an extra mitt for those men out there that must assist the women they love,” he finished.

And as it turns out, the fake tan boyfriends of the world agree with him: "Finally someone said it!" commented one Facebook user.

The post has over 40,000 likes and 10,000 comments, but Bondi Sands has yet to respond.