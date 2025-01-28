Boy seriously injured after e-scooter incident in Donegal

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious road traffic incident that occurred yesterday in Buncrana, County Donegal, on Monday, January 27, 2025.

Shortly after 4.45 pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted when a 13-year-old boy was found unresponsive after an apparent fall from an e-scooter on a local road at Linsfort.

The teenager was treated at the scene before being transported by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital. Gardaí have confirmed that his condition is understood to be serious.

The scene of the incident has been preserved for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. The results of the technical examination will assist investigating Gardaí in determining the cause of the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.