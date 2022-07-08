Boy, 15, dies and 14-year-old girl in critical condition after they fell into a quarry

A 15-year-old boy has tragically passed away and a 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after the two fell into a quarry in Pontypool, South Wales.

Emergency services attended the scene at 6.30pm on Wednesday, July 6, after it was reported that the teens had fallen into a quarry. Unfortunately, the boy was pronounced dead once the paramedics arrived.

According to Wales Online, the 14-year-old girl sustained critical injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by Welsh Air Ambulance for treatment.

Local police are appealing to people for information about the event. A spokesperson from Gwent police said, “We received a report of an incident in Limekiln Road, Pontypool, at around 6.30pm on Wednesday 6 July, after a boy and girl fell from the quarry”.

“A 15-year-old boy from the Pontypool area was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service".

"A 14-year-old girl from the Blaenavon area sustained critical injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of Wales for treatment by the Welsh Air Ambulance".

They went on to say, “The boy’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers”.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, a Welsh MP, took to Twitter to address the heartbreaking incident. He penned, “Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with the family of the young boy who has died and I desperately hope for a recovery for the young girl".

He continued, "Our community in the north of Torfaen is in shock- our thoughts are with all at Abersychan School at this awful time”.

The quarry, located in Abersychan, used to produce lime for local steel industries but was left abandoned many decades ago.