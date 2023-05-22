Boy (13) tragically dies after overturning of tractor

A 13-year-old boy has tragically lost his life following a single vehicle collision in Mayo over the weekend.

The young boy sadly died after the tractor he was driving overturned.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the incident, which took place in Co. Mayo on Saturday, May 20, 2023, to come forward.

Shortly after 8.15pm, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a tractor overturned on a local road (L1610) at Scarduane near Claremorris.

The 13-year-old boy was the driver and sole occupant of the tractor.

He was treated at the scene for serious injuries and removed to Galway University Hospital.

The boy was then transferred to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin where he sadly passed away yesterday, Sunday, May 21, 2023.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.