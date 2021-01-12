BOSH’s vegan ‘meaty’ mushroom pie recipe
It's getting to that time of year when our Veganuary resolution is beginning to get just a little…tiring. The days are cold, we're working from home and honestly? The thought of having to scrounge up something creative each evening is getting to be a bit much.
If you're sick of seeing the same 'easy' Pinterest plant-based recipes – that end up taking an hour to make – we've got you. A totally creative, low-effort, super warming and tasty dinner idea – for real this time. BOSH's 'Meaty' Mushroom Pie feels like a God-send on these freezing January days and is just the thing to perk you up! Give it a go and let us know what you think!
'Meaty' Mushroom Pie
Ingredients
Pie
- 1 onion
- 1 carrot
- 2 celery sticks
- 400g mixed mushrooms
- 10 sprigs of thyme
- 1 sprig fresh rosemary
- 20g fresh parsley
- 400g vegan meat
- 1½ tbsp olive oil
- 1 bay leaf
- 1tbsp tomato purée
- 50ml red wine
- 250ml vegetable stock
- 4 sheets filo pastry
- low-fat cooking oil spray
To Serve
- 200g tenderstem broccoli
- 200g frozen peas
- 200g fresh spinach
- 1 lemon
- salt and black pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 190°C
-
First, prep the ingredients; Peel and dice the onions and carrots. Trim and thinly slice the celery and roughly chop the mushrooms.
-
Pick the leaves from the thyme, parsley and rosemary sprigs then roughly chop. Cut the vegan meat into bite-sized chunks.
- Now, brown the vegan meat; Warm 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil in the large frying pan over a medium heat. Add half the vegan meat and cook, stirring, for 3–4 minutes until the chunks are browning. Transfer the browned chunks to a plate and repeat this process with another 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil and the remaining vegan meat
- Make the pie filling; Heat the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil in the frying pan over a medium heat and add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring, for 3–4 minutes. Add the carrot and celery and stir for 2 minutes and then add the mushrooms and stir for 3–4 minutes.
- Add the thyme, rosemary and bay leaf and stir for 1 minute until aromatic. Add the tomato purée and stir for a further minute and add the browned vegan meat and stir for 1 minute.
- Add the wine and stir for 1 minute. Add the stock, increase the heat and simmer for about 10 minutes until most of the liquid has evaporated. Add the parsley leaves and taste and season to perfection with salt and pepper.
- Tip into the baking dish, smooth it out with the back of a spoon and leave to cool for 5 minutes.
-
Now, make the topping; Crumple the filo pastry sheets into loose balls and cover the top of the dish. Spray with 4 sprays of cooking spray and bake in the oven for 20 minutes, until the pastry is crispy and beginning to darken.
- Five minutes before the pie is set to come out of the oven, trim the broccoli and put it and peas in a saucepan, cover with boiling water and allow to warm through for 3–4 minutes. Put the spinach in a colander, pour the broccoli and peas and all the hot water from the pan into the colander (this will wilt the spinach). Halve the lemon and squeeze a little lemon juice over the greens, and season with salt and pepper.
- Portion the pie onto plates and serve immediately with the greens.