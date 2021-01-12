BOSH’s vegan ‘meaty’ mushroom pie recipe

It's getting to that time of year when our Veganuary resolution is beginning to get just a little…tiring. The days are cold, we're working from home and honestly? The thought of having to scrounge up something creative each evening is getting to be a bit much.

If you're sick of seeing the same 'easy' Pinterest plant-based recipes – that end up taking an hour to make – we've got you. A totally creative, low-effort, super warming and tasty dinner idea – for real this time. BOSH's 'Meaty' Mushroom Pie feels like a God-send on these freezing January days and is just the thing to perk you up! Give it a go and let us know what you think!

'Meaty' Mushroom Pie

Ingredients

Pie

1 onion

1 carrot

2 celery sticks

400g mixed mushrooms

10 sprigs of thyme

1 sprig fresh rosemary

20g fresh parsley

400g vegan meat

1½ tbsp olive oil

1 bay leaf

1tbsp tomato purée

50ml red wine

250ml vegetable stock

4 sheets filo pastry

low-fat cooking oil spray

To Serve

200g tenderstem broccoli

200g frozen peas

200g fresh spinach

1 lemon

salt and black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 190°C

First, prep the ingredients; Peel and dice the onions and carrots. Trim and thinly slice the celery and roughly chop the mushrooms.

Pick the leaves from the thyme, parsley and rosemary sprigs then roughly chop. Cut the vegan meat into bite-sized chunks.

Now, brown the vegan meat; Warm 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil in the large frying pan over a medium heat. Add half the vegan meat and cook, stirring, for 3–4 minutes until the chunks are browning. Transfer the browned chunks to a plate and repeat this process with another 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil and the remaining vegan meat

Make the pie filling; Heat the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil in the frying pan over a medium heat and add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring, for 3–4 minutes. Add the carrot and celery and stir for 2 minutes and then add the mushrooms and stir for 3–4 minutes.