Boost your immune systems during these colder months.

With health on everyone’s minds, now more so than ever it is crucial to boost our family’s immune systems during these colder months. A strong immune system is important and what better way to boost the whole family’s immune system than with Ireland’s No.1 brand Revive Active. Revive Active is a comprehensive range of super supplements designed to support immune systems and energy levels for the whole family.

There are 8 Immunity Supporting Ingredients in Revive Active, Zest Active, Junior & Teen Revive: Vitamins B6, B12, C, & D, Zinc, Copper, Folate and Selenium. These all contribute to the normal function of the Immune System.

Revive Active, €59.95 contains 26 active ingredients and is specifically designed for individuals over the age of 35 and contains additional ingredients that are targeted to support cell regeneration. The ingredient CoQ10 is an antioxidant and plays a critical role in cellular energy which decreases naturally in the body as we get older. As many other supplement brands can list similar ingredients it’s important to note the quantity of these specific ingredients included before determining which product to take, for example Revive Active contains 150mg of CoQ10 vs 2mg of CoQ10 in an alternative brand.

Zest Active, €34.95 contains 25 active ingredients and is formulated for individuals aged between 18 – 35, who are juggling a busy lifestyle and want to get the most out of every day by supporting their immune system and energy levels. Zest Active also contains Wellmune®, a beta glucan by the Kerry Group.

Junior Revive, €18.95 and Teen Revive, €19.95 contain 22 active ingredients and are formulated to support the heart, brain, bones, and immune system. Revive is suitable for children aged from 4 to 12 years old and Teen Revive is suitable for teenagers aged 13 to 18. Teen are unflavoured and therefore it is convenient for you to include in their morning routine by simply adding it into smoothies, yoghurts, fruit juices or even water.

Revive Active, Zest Active, Junior Revive and Teen Revive are all free from fillers, binders, preservatives, artificial colours, caffeine and other stimulants. Revive Active’s Super Supplements are delivered in a powdered format as it is the quickest and best way to deliver nutrients throughout the body. They contain ingredients that dissolve quickly in water and are absorbed faster by the body than a tablet or capsule.

Stockists – the range is available from health food stores, pharmacies nationwide and www.reviveactive.com.