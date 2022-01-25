Boost your immune system this year with Kelkin’s Vitamin C range

We all know that the best way to look after ourselves during the cooler months is by making sure we eat a balanced diet full of fruit and veg, stay hydrated, take on regular exercise, and get a minimum of eight hours sleep a night. But sometimes we all need a helping hand to boost our immune systems – and this is where Kelkin’s Vitamin C range takes centre stage.

Irish owned company Kelkin’s Vitamin C range was developed to provide a range of immune defence products that are ideal for adults and children alike. Vitamin C has several important roles within the body, it can contribute to the normal functioning of your immune system while also contributing to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.

Options from the range include:

Vitamin C Chewable (RRP €6.99)

Provides nutritional support to help maintain a healthy immune system.

Vitamin C has a number of important roles within the body: antioxidant activity to help maintain the body’s cell defences, assisting the formation of collagen needed for healthy skin, bones, teeth and gums, helps maintain the immune system and resistance to infection and supporting the absorption of Iron. Suitable for:

Vegetarians

Yeast Free

Gluten Free

Rich in Vitamin C

No artificial colours

No artificial flavours.

Kelkin Chewable Zinc & Vitamin C (RRP €6.49)

Kelkin Chewable Zinc & Vitamin C can contribute to the normal functioning of your immune system while also contributing to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.

Vitamin C is also important for normal collagen formation for the normal function of blood vessels, whilst Zinc is important for normal cognitive function.

Kelkin Effervescent Zinc & Vitamin C (RRP €5.99)

Kelkin Effervescent Zinc & Vitamin C provides you with 1,000mg of Vitamin C (1250% of NRV) and 15mg of zinc (150% of NRV) in one convenient effervescent tablet. Vitamin C & Zinc have a number of important roles within the body. Vitamin C plays a vital role in immune support, growing and repairing tissues, bones and teeth. It also makes collagen, which is needed for healthy skin, cartilage, and ligaments. While zinc is needed to aid the immune system, support growth, cell division and would healing. Together, these nutrients contribute towards the normal functioning of the immune system while also contributing to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.

Kelkin Vitamin C Effervescent (RRP 5.49)

Kelkin Vitamin C Effervescent can contribute to the normal functioning of your immune system while also contributing to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. It is also important for normal collagen formation for the normal function of blood vessels. Each tablet has as much vitamin c as 20 freshly squeezed oranges! Suitable for:

Vegetarians and vegans

Yeast Free

Gluten Free

No artificial colours.

So this January, keep your immune system in tip-top shape and consider taking a Kelkin daily supplement. Kelkin’s Vitamin C range is available in handy chewable or effervescent options in leading pharmacies and selected grocery and health food stores nationwide.