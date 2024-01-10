Boombae, the hugely successful UK Megasalon, to open in Ireland

Ciara and Carley Jones are no strangers to the hair and beauty industry and what is now seen as a natural progression for the couple, they are bringing their hugely popular Boombae and The Laser Club brands to Ciara’s hometown, Dublin!

Opening on the 20th January in a huge 4000sqft unit based in Hamilton Gardens, Cabra, Boombae is a new Megasalon that will bring a fresh, modern twist to the industry that Dublin has been crying out for.

Ciara and Carley Jones, pictured below, started Boombae in Manchester, UK almost 5 years ago. The business has quickly expanded to two hair salons plus four laser & skin clinics under sister brand, The Laser Club.

Boombae is a hair extension & colour specialist salon which offers a range of of hair extension methods including weaves, tapes, nano extensions, as well as Ciara and Carley’s own revolutionary technique, KIA KNOTS*, which is set to shake up the Irish hair extension industry! The new salon will also ensure that most colours/shades and lengths are in stock and ready to install for ease, convenience and speed rather than having to order in hair and wait weeks for an appointment!

The new Megasalon will include 12 hair stations, 6 backwash stations, a training and boardroom, a management office, a large staff room with fully fitted kitchen and break area. It will also house The Laser Club which will feature 3 treatment rooms and 3 teeth whitening pods. The Laser Club specialises in laser hair removal treatments and also offers a variety of skin treatments, facials, laser tattoo removal, hydrafacials and can treat an array of skin issues.

Carley said today: “The unit was a grey box shell & core fit out meaning we had to start from complete scratch bringing all services in, building all walls, ceilings, wiring – everything. It’s been quiet the challenge to meet all fire regulations and DAC requirements, but I am proud to say our unit is fully disability compliant in every way for both workers and clients which also includes 2 x disabled access toilets and lots of moveable space. We are so excited to be the only hair salon in Hamilton Gardens and can’t wait to meet all of our new clients!”

Boombae will open its doors on 20th January and you can book your appointment HERE. Boombae is offering 30% off for the first 50 new clients quoting code on the booking system ‘DUBLIN’ or book your free consultation and discuss more on the day. The Laser Club is offering the first 20 clients the full body offer of 995 discounted almost 50% off for 6 sessions of full body laser hair removal. For Dublin appointments call 01-5768870.

www.boombae.com

www.laserclub.co.uk