Book of the Month: ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ is such a joy to read

Now that we’re finally stepping into spring, the world feels so much brighter. The days are slightly longer, the bitterly cold nights are behind us and flowers are starting to bloom again. It truly feels like the start of a new chapter, which we’re more than ready for.

As it’s a new beginning, February is the perfect time to pick up a book and dive into a wonderful story full of adventure, intrigue and escapism — which is why we couldn’t be happier to reveal the Book of the Month.

The Thursday Murder Club has been on our ‘to be read’ shelf since its release last Autumn. Since then it has risen to the top of the bestseller lists, and become highly reviewed by authors and readers alike.

It’s the first novel written by British television producer and presenter Richard Osman, who you might recognise from BBC One’s television quiz show Pointless.

The Thursday Murder Club takes place in a peaceful retirement village, where four unlikely friends meet weekly in the Jigsaw Room to discuss unsolved crimes; together they call themselves The Thursday Murder Club.

Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron might be pushing eighty but they still have a few tricks up their sleeves.

When a local developer is found dead with a mysterious photograph left next to the body, the Thursday Murder Club suddenly find themselves in the middle of their first live case. As the bodies begin to pile up, can our unorthodox but brilliant gang catch the killer, before it’s too late?

This charming, witty crime novel is full of clever plotlines and hilarious gags making it a beacon of pleasure.

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman is published by Penguin, and you can order a copy here.