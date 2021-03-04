Book of the Month: ‘Corpsing’ by Sophie White is an essential read

Today on World Book Day, we’re amazed and overwhelmed at the sheer quantity of fantastic books being released on this very day.

From Stacey Solomon’s debut non-fiction book, Tap to Tidy, to Laura Whitmore’s empowering novel, No One Can Change Your Life Except For You, we’re honestly buzzing with excitement to get our hands on as many new reads as we possibly can.

However, there’s one book in particular which we’ve been looking forward to the most, and that of course would be Corpsing: My Body and Other Horror Shows by the best-selling Irish author, Sophie White.

You might have heard of Sophie’s previous brilliant novels, such as Filter This, which follows the hilarious trials and tribulations of a social media influencer, or Recipes for a Nervous Breakdown, which encompases a cookbook, a memoir and a self-help guide.

However, we’re particularly interested in reading her newest, highly anticipated non-fiction book all about the harsh reality of womanhood.

Corpsing: My Body and Other Horror Shows is described as “Nora Ephron meets Bram Stoker” in a collection of “vivid and ambitious” non-fiction tales.

“White asks uncomfortable questions about the lived reality of womanhood in the 21st century, and the fear that must be internalised in order to find your path through it. White balances vivid storytelling with sharp-witted observations about the horrors of grief, mental illness, and the casual and sometimes hilarious cruelty of life.”

As big admirers of Sophie’s work, we know we’re going to be absolutely enthralled by her whip-smart observations and clever writing, and we can't wait to get absolutely stuck into this exciting new read.

Corpsing: My Body and Other Horror Shows, published by Tramp Press is out today, March 4, and you can order a copy here.