Synopsis & book cover finally unveiled for new Hunger Games novel

We finally have a first look at the latest novel in The Hunger Games franchise!

In June of this year, author Suzanne Collins announced that she has written a second prequel to her bestselling series, The Hunger Games. The book – titled Sunrise On The Reaping – will be set 24 years before the events of the original novels.

On the same day that Collins announced Sunrise On The Reaping, Lionsgate also confirmed that a movie adaptation of the upcoming book is in production, and will be released in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

The movie will follow on from the beloved four Hunger Games movies, as well as the franchise’s first prequel film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which was based on Collins’ novel from 2020 and was released last year.

When Sunrise On The Reaping was first revealed to fans, many speculated that its plot would focus on the Second Quarter Quell. The 50th Hunger Games was won by Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark’s mentor, Haymitch Abernathy (played by Woody Harrelson in the Hunger Games films).

Now, five months ahead of its release, Collins has confirmed fans’ suspicions!

Earlier today, the author revealed the cover art for her new prequel, which showcases a snake and songbird joined together against a purple backdrop.

Alongside the cover art, Scholastic also released the official synopsis for the novel, confirming that it will be Haymitch’s story.

It reads: “As the day dawns on the 50th annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves.”

It continues: “When Haymitch’s name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He’s torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who’s nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he’s been set up to fail. But there’s something in him that wants to fight … and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena.”

Sunrise On The Reaping will be released in bookstores on March 18.