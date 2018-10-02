BOO! 5 of the best scary podcasts to delve into this Halloween

Halloween is upon us, and so, we have decided to switch up our listening material.

We scoured the SHEmazing HQ to discover our favourite podcasts focusing on horror, true crime and freaky fiction.

Check out the top 5 below:

The No Sleep Podcast

No Sleep does exactly what it says on the tin – you'll be tossing and turing all night after listening to these terrible tales.

This podcast coveres scary works of fiction – from murders to monsters to ghosts to just plain old unsettling events.

Generation Why

Generation Why is basically the don of all true crime podcasts.

Covering murders and strange disappearances, the dastardly duo who present each episode delve deep into the underbelly of disturbed human behavior with each episode.

Australian True Crime

Is there anything more terrifying than true crime?

As well as divulging the details of some of Australia's most horrifying murders, the podcast also examines difficult subjects like sexual offences and drug-related crime.

My Favourite Murder

Presented by comedians Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, this podcast examines various macabre murders.

The pair clearly have an intense interest in the subject, and rely on their knowledge and chemistry to make each podcast completely hilarious.

Serial Killers

Serial Killers, hosted by true crime enthusiasts Greg and Vanessa, covers some of the most chilling cases ever recorded.

From the Chessboard Killer Alexander Pichushkin to the notorious Ted Bundy, the podcast explores the in-depth psychology of the criminal mind.