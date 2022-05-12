Bonnie Ryan says yes to the dress as wedding nears closer

Bonnie Ryan has shared an exciting update on her wedding that is due to take place this summer.

The 29-year-old has taken to Instagram to share a snap of her holding her wedding dress. Alas, the gown is in a cover so we don’t get a sneak peak, but the big day is fast approaching!

Bonnie, the daughter of the late legendary radio presenter Gerry Ryan, captioned the post, “Got the dress!! Special day. Getting close…..”.

The make-up artist’s comments were flooded with excited messages from friends and fans.

Blogger Sinéad De Butléir who tied the knot last month commented, “Always the BEST DAY”.

“So excited for you bonnie, hope all goes well for you and John and all your family and friends”, wrote one follower.

A second fan added, “Ah amazing. The excitement must be unreal now”.

After sharing the photo, Bonnie also shared a lovely snap of her with her grandmother to her Instagram stories. It read, “My gorgeous nana came to see me in my dress today while I took it home- she can’t make my wedding, was important she got to see me in it”.

She made her big decision at bridal shop Tamem Michael Bridal in Dublin.

Bonnie was recently surprised with a hen party weekend in Paris which her big sister Lottie organised for her with her bridesmaids and best friends. They celebrated in style and took in all of the Parisien sights.

Bonnie and fiancé John have been dating since the pair of them were teenagers. They had an intimate legal ceremony in March of this year but will be celebrating a bigger wedding this summer surrounded by friends and family.