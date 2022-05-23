Bonnie Ryan gets married in Italy wearing jaw-dropping dress

Bonnie Ryan has tied the knot in Italy with childhood sweetheart John.

The 29-year-old has taken to Instagram to share a snap of the newlyweds together for the first time since saying ‘I do’.

In the photo, John is pictured on a white moped while Bonnie holds her bouquet of white flowers in front of his face. The make-up artist captioned the post, “Husband & Wife”.

Bonnie wore a gorgeous fishtail-style gown with puffy mesh sleeves and a long veil. Beautiful floral details were embellished into the bodice of the gown.

Friends of Bonnie rushed to the comments to congratulate her on her big day. Photographer Jenny McCarthy penned, “Awe Bonnie. You look stunning xxx congratulations”.

Huge congrats Bonnie!! Absolutely stunning”, wrote fashion stylist Clémentine MacNeice.

Influencer Rosie Connolly Quinn added, “Just WOW. An absolute princess. Congratulations to you and John”.

The couple held a party called La Serenata at the weekend, which is an Italian tradition where the husband must serenade his wife.

To do this, the husband-to-be must sing to his wife from the street while she is resting in her room. If the wife opens her balcony doors, it means she promises to be at the altar on their wedding day.

This is exactly what the pair did as during the party Bonnie went up to her apartment and acted as if she were resting.

John sang to her from below and she came out to her balcony to watch the performance. He then joined his bride in her room where the two shared a kiss.

John popped the question to the daughter of radio presenter Gerry Ryan during a trip to New York in 2019 after the pair had been dating since they were teenagers.

Bonnie got legally married to her fiancé John in Dublin in March of this year with an intimate ceremony. Bonnie wore a stunning white suit for the ceremony with a matching statement hat.