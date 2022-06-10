Bonnie Ryan defends herself for hiding husband’s face in wedding snaps

Make-up artist and daughter of the late radio presenter Gerry Ryan has opened up about comments she’s received since posting snaps from her lavish wedding where she has kept her husband’s face hidden.

The 29-year-old tied the knot to her childhood sweetheart John with a beautiful ceremony in Italy surrounded by close friends and family last month.

Since then, Bonnie has been sharing gorgeous throwback snaps from her big day but has now admitted to receiving ‘a lot of messages’ about covering her hubby’s face in all of the photos.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the newly-wed shared one message she received from a follower about her protecting John’s identity. They wrote, “Beautiful content but so annoying leaving ur husband out of everything.. His not a child lol might as well not have him in anything at all..”.

The make-up artists responded saying, “That’s a very weird message to send. He is entitled to his privacy. Just because my job is online doesn’t mean he has to have his face known. I’m showing him respect to his privacy”.

Bonnie then said, “I know most people who follow me know I keep certain things in my life private, I’ve tried my best to show wedding content while being respectful to the fact my husband doesn’t want to be on social media”.

“A lot of messages like this and I just want you to know this isn’t like something I think is gas that I don’t show him, it’s respect for him and what we have chosen for us”. Well said Bonnie!

While Bonnie has been a content creator, she has kept snaps of her husband off social media and any photos she did post, had his face strategically hidden as he wants to stay out of the limelight.

The two legally wed with an intimate exchange of vows in Dublin back in March of this year and saved the big shindig for their Italian ceremony.