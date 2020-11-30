Bonne Maman’s jam advent calendar is adorable

We all know the iconic French brand Bonne Maman's means delightful jams, preserves and marmalades but what we didn’t know was that they also have an advent calendar with delightful small jars topped with red gingham lids.

This new creation means you can enjoy its delicious and wide range of flavours this festive season but in dinky little jars from their advent calendar.

There's so much more choice with advent calendars now – chocolate, biscuits, cheese, gin and even beauty products. But this one is for those of us with a penchant for something sweet to top homemade scones or toasted brioche each morning.

Wake up and enjoy different colourful spreads every day in December. The calendar contains 23 mini jars of marmalades and jams – each one an exclusive fruit variety or unique flavour combination. And there's also an extra special surprise gift for Christmas Eve.

“Omggg, that looks amazing” commented one follower with many professing their love “I love this! What a great idea”. And some even tagging family to say how much family members would enjoy the calendar “Grandad would love this”.

The 30g mini jars include flavours not usually available, such as Sweet Orange & Passion Fruit Jam; Cherry and Elderflower Spread; White Nectarine and Peach Jam; Fig and Cardamom Jam; Apricot and Mango Jam; Raspberry and Redcurrant Jam; Lemon and Yuzu Marmalade; Mango, Peach and Lime Jam, and Apricot and Lavender Spread. And that's not even all of them!

We want to try them all!

Sadly, this year, the calendar is sold out but that doesn’t mean you can’t pick up a jar of your favourite Bonne Maman flavour to enjoy over the festive season.

Until next year Bonne Maman, Joyeux Noël.