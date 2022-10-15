Bondi Sands’ legendary Christmas Gift Set is on sale now for just €54.99

Bag a bargain this festive season with Bondi Sands’ legendary Christmas Gift Set, this year they’ve launched the Best of Bondi 8 Piece Mega Set, the must-have gift set of the season comprised of all their best-selling tanning essentials for glowing skin all party season, and beyond!

Here’s what’s in the mega set:

Bondi Sands | Self Tan Application Mitt | €7.99 | Boots

Bondi Sands’ Re-usable Application Mitt enables you to apply an even streak-free, flawless with every application, wave goodbye to streaky hands! Washable and re-usable, this mitt is perfect to use with all Bondi Sands products.

Bondi Sands | GLO Matte One Day Tan | €14.99 | Boots

Get a sunkissed glow in an instant the Matte One Day Tan; the skin perfecting formula glides on effortlessly, giving you a flawless bronze finish that doesn’t transfer and is water resistant. The high coverage formula is perfect for face and body but easily washes off with soap and warm water.

Bondi Sands | Everyday Graudal Tanning Milk | €14.39 | Boots

Bondi Sands innovative dual action gradual tanning formula provides a deeper, longer lasting natural tan that hydrates the skin with every application, developed with an innovative dual action formula that hydrates and nourishes the skin in unison, for a golden glow all year round. Enriched with Aloe Vera, Vitamin E and a delicious Cocoa Butter scent, this tanning milk is perfect for everyday use.

Bondi Sands | Liquid Gold Tanning Foam | €21.99 | Boots

Bondi Sands have developed their top-selling Liquid Gold Self Tanning Oil into a revolutionary Foam! Enriched with Argan Oil and infused with the scent of coconut, this hydrating self-tanning foam will develop into a golden tan that is touch dry in seconds, with no need to wash off.

Bondi Sands | 1 Hr Express Aerated Self-Tanning Foam | €19.99 | Boots

Experience the next generation in self-tan with Bondi Sands Aero 1 Hour Express, an aerated self-tanning foam, infused with a scent of coconut, this ultra light-weight aerosol foam leaves skin with a sunkissed Australian glow in just one hour. The quick dry formula promises long lasting colour thanks to the dual action tanning actives, with a subtle coconut scent.

Bondi Sands | Dark Tanning Foam | €21.99 | Boots

Developed with a unique lightweight formula that develops into a rich, natural, flawless looking tan – the bestseller for a reason.. Enriched with Aloe Vera and Coconut, this is a salon quality formula that promises an even, streak-free tan with every application.

Bondi Sands | Tan Eraser | €21.99 | Boots

Remove stubborn tan in just 5 minutes with Bondi Sands’ Tan Eraser; created without any harmful ingredients or exfoliation beads, this unique cleansing formula moisturises and leaves the skin silky smooth whilst it works.

Bondi Sands | 1 Hr Express Tanning Mist | €15.99 | Boots

Ready when you are! The Bondi Sands 1 Hour Express Face Mist will leave your skin with a sunkissed Australian glow in just one hour, with dual action formula to provide a deep, long lasting tan, this lightweight self-tanning mist will leave you hydrated and glowing with every application – sign us up!

The best bit? You’ll save a cool €75.01, as the set retails for just €54.99, down from €130, so set your alarms as this little gem lands on shelves exclusively in Boots from the 19th of October.