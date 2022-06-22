Body found in search of missing 18-year-old Sean Carr

The search for missing teen Sean Carr has been stood down, following the discovery of his body in Killurin, Co. Wexford.

Gardaí issued a missing persons appeal on Tuesday, June 21, asking the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 18-year-old Sean.

Sean had been missing from his home in Killurin, Co. Wexford since the previous day, June 20.

This morning, the Gardaí released a statement which read, “Following the discovery of a body of a man in Killurin, Co. Wexford, on Wednesday 22nd June 2022, a missing person appeal in respect of Sean Carr has been stood down.”

We are keeping the family and friends of Sean Carr in our thoughts and prayers.