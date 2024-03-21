Blue’s Simon Webbe announces pregnancy with his wife Ayshen

Simon Webbe is set to become a dad again!

The singer, best known for being a part of the boyband Blue, has announced that he and his wife Ayshen are expecting another baby.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old daughter Cyan, and have previously experienced fertility struggles with heartbreaking baby losses.

Simon chose to take to social media last night to share the wonderful news of Ayshen’s pregnancy. On his Instagram page, the proud dad posted a sweet video montage of himself, Ayshen and Cyan observing their positive pregnancy test.

“Miracles do happen, and we’re living proof,” Simon gushed at the beginning of his post, writing: “We’re happy to announce that our family is expanding!”

“After enduring heartbreaking losses and navigating the challenges of IVF, we’re overjoyed to share that we’re expecting our second child together,” the 45-year-old continued.

Simon then went on to confirm that their little one was conceived naturally, penning: “This journey hasn’t been easy, but every struggle has led us to this moment of pure happiness – by some miracle, we were actually able to conceive naturally! Our little miracle, due in July 2024, is already filling our hearts with love and hope.”

The All Rise hitmaker concluded his message by gushing: “Cyan is absolutely over the moon with this news, and we couldn’t be more grateful for this blessing. Here’s to new beginnings and the incredible journey ahead as a family.”

Following his joyful news, many famous faces have since taken to Simon’s comments section to share their well-wishes.

“Congratulations,” commented Simon’s fellow Blue bandmates, alongside blue heart emojis.

“Awww this is amazing, congratulations you two,” replied former The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou.

“Congratulations,” added Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy.

After initially starting to date in October 2015, Simon and Ayshen tied the knot in August 2018. The couple later went on to welcome their baby daughter, Cyan, in April 2021.