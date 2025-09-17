Blue Lights viewers react as BBC confirms launch date for series 3

We finally know when Blue Lights will be returning to our screens!

The BAFTA-winning police drama, which follows new police recruits as they adjust to their jobs as response officers in Northern Ireland, initially debuted on the BBC in 2023.

Earlier this month, the BBC delighted viewers by unveiling several first look photos for series three, as well as its official trailer.

Now, the broadcaster has revealed when fans can expect the third series of Blue Lights to arrive!

Earlier today, the producers behind the award-winning show took to social media to release a teaser, which showcases the date of September 29 printed on some crime scene tape.

“Blue Lights is back! Watch the new series of Blue Lights on iPlayer from 29 Sep,” the BBC confirmed in their caption.

Following the exciting update, many fans of Blue Lights have since been taking to Instagram to share their reactions.

“Can’t wait, excellent show,” one viewer praised.

“Yeahhh! Can’t wait,” another agreed.

Blue Lights – which has already been commissioned for a fourth series – will see several new stars joining the cast for series three.

Boiling Point’s Cathy Tyson will play Dana Morgan, a private members club owner, while Bad Sisters’ Michael Smiley will star as new intelligence officer Paul ‘Colly’ Collins.

The newcomers will be joining returning cast members Siân Brooke (Grace), Martin McCann (Stevie), Katherine Devlin (Annie) and Nathan Braniff (Tommy).

Rounding out the returning cast will be Joanne Crawford as Helen, Andi Osho as Sandra, Frank Blake as Shane, Abigail McGibbon as Tina, Dearbháile McKinney as Aisling, and Andrea Irvine as Nicola.

The BBC’s logline for series three states: “Two years into their jobs as response officers Grace, Annie and Tommy are accustomed to life under the blue lights. But their work will take them into a sinister world hidden behind the veneer of middle-class life, the world of the accountants and lawyers who facilitate organised crime.”

It continues: “The old political and criminal order has gone and a new global gang rule Belfast, bringing danger closer to home for our officers than ever before.”

Blue Lights series three will premiere on BBC One on September 29.