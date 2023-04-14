Blake Lively teases husband Ryan Reynolds with birthday joke

Blake Lively has now got some high expectations for her birthday this year!

The former Gossip Girl star has been teasing her husband Ryan Reynolds, after he shared an elaborate birthday message for his pal Rob McElhenney.

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star turns 46 today, and to mark the special occasion, Ryan recorded a hilarious birthday song for him. The song was composed with the help of award-winning writers Justin Paul and Ben Pasek.

Posting the music video to social media, the Deadpool actor sang a song in tribute to his fellow Wrexham AFC co-owner, while also teaching his fans on how to pronounce Rob’s surname correctly.

“A birthday card might’ve been easier. Happy Birthday, @robmcelhenney,” Ryan teased in the caption for his song, titled It’s McElhenney!

Ryan then went on to thank the people of Wrexham, as well as the staff and players behind the Welsh football team for their contribution.

“Thank you to the community of @wrexham_afc for keeping this a secret. Also, would be a real shame if this became a regular chant at the Racecourse,” he added.

After uploading his hilarious birthday tribute, Ryan's wife Blake then chose to re-share the song and comment her own thoughts on the matter.

“Wow. @vancityreynolds that’s a lot of effort you put into this…”, she wrote teasingly, alongside a grumpy-face GIF.

“Can’t wait for August 25th,” Blake continued, referring to the date of her own birthday.

“Happy birthday to the one and only @robmcelhenney,” she added at the end of her caption.

Credit: Ryan Reynolds Instagram

Ryan then hilariously responded to his wife’s expectations by replying with a GIF of a dog looking sheepish.

The comedic exchanges between the Hollywood couple come just a few weeks after they attended a Wrexham game together for the first time with their fourth child.

Blake and Ryan are already parents to three daughters – James (8) Inez (6) and Betty (3) – but they have yet to reveal the name or gender of their newest arrival.