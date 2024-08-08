Blake Lively recalls gesture from husband Ryan Reynolds when dating

Blake Lively has been recalling the early days of her romance with Ryan Reynolds!

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, first started dating in 2011, after previously meeting on the set of Green Lantern. Blake and Ryan have since gone on to welcome four children together – James (9), Inez (7), Betty (4) and baby Olin.

Now, twelve years into her marriage with Ryan, Blake has been reflecting on the beginning of their relationship.

Speaking to People ahead of her new movie, It Ends With Us, the 36-year-old detailed one sweet gesture that Ryan introduced when they first started dating.

“When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week, but he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week,” Blake explained.

“Something funny that one of us said, or something emotional that one of us said. It was just a little quote of the week. It was just like, someone who sees you, or remembers, or a funny story,” she continued.

“I would tell him something funny that happened in my day, or something sweet we said, or something we had to look forward to. It was always just a little five words, seven words,” the Gossip Girl actress gushed.

“A little quote of our week, and it was such a beautiful, romantic thing. And then we had four thousand children,” Blake teased further.

Following Blake’s adorable insight into her relationship with Ryan, many of the couple’s fans have been taking to social media to share their reactions.

“‘Someone who sees you’. That’s the key right there,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Awwwww what a sweet way to show someone you love and see them,” another commented.

“If they wanted to they would,” a third fan praised.