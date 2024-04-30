Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni share first look at It Ends With Us

We finally have a first look at It Ends With Us!

Following its viral popularity on TikTok, author Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel It Ends With Us has now been adapted into a film.

Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively and Jane the Virgin actor Justin Baldoni have taken on the novel’s lead roles of Lily and Ryle.

Ahead of its release date, the two actors have now opened up about It Ends With Us.

In an interview with People, Blake was quizzed on what the role means to her.

"Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear. Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honour to take on,” the 36-year-old explained.

"I loved Lily, and I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film,” she added.

Justin, who also directed the film, reflected that he has been working on it for almost five years.

The 40-year-old confessed that the movie "really comes from the heart and from the depth of my soul.”

"In some way, playing Ryle was actually very healing to me as Justin. There were parts of me as Justin that I thought that I had maybe worked on and healed that I realised I hadn't,” he added.

Justin also heaped praise for his co-star Blake, describing her as "strong, funny and intelligent – all the things you want from a female heroine."

He stated further: “There wasn't a part of this production that she didn't touch and have influence on. And everything she put her hands on and her mind to, she made better."

It Ends With Us follows Blake’s character Lily, a woman setting out to open her own business in Boston, when she meets and becomes involved with neurosurgeon Ryle.

However, the synopsis hints: "As the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship.” Matters are complicated even further when Lily’s first love, Atlas (played by Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life.

Following multiple production setbacks, It Ends With Us is due to arrive in cinemas on August 9.