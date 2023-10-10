Black Therapists Ireland offers free mental health support to mark World Mental Health Day

In observance of World Mental Health Day and in honour of Black History Month, Black Therapists Ireland is proud to announce the launch of a series of free support group sessions specifically tailored for individuals who have experienced or suffered from racism. These sessions are aimed at promoting mental well-being and fostering a safe space for healing and growth.

Sessions have already begun and will continue to take place every week throughout the month of October, coinciding with Black History Month. All sessions will be taking place online and will cover a range of topics, including coping strategies, self-care, and building resilience in the face of racism-related stressors. These sessions will be facilitated by experienced Black therapists who are dedicated to promoting mental health equity and empowerment within the Black community.

Ejiro Ogbevoen, CEO of Black Therapists Ireland

"As the CEO of Black Therapists Ireland, I firmly believe that addressing the mental health impact of racism is essential. Our organisation is dedicated to providing culturally competent support to the Black community, and these free support group sessions are a tangible step towards that mission," said Ejiro Ogbevoen, CEO of Black Therapists Ireland.

As an organisation committed to providing culturally competent mental health support, Black Therapists Ireland recognises the unique challenges that racism and discrimination can have on one's mental health. In response, we have organised these support groups to provide a supportive environment for individuals to share their experiences, connect with others who have faced similar challenges, and access professional guidance from qualified therapists.

Black Therapists Ireland is committed to breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health within the Black community and ensuring that everyone has access to the support they need. We invite anyone who has been affected by racism to join us in these support group sessions and take a step towards healing and empowerment.

Sessions will take place every week throughout the month of October, coinciding with Black History Month.

Registration: Interested participants can register by visiting www. blacktherapistsireland.ie or by following the Calendly link www.calendly.com.