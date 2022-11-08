Binky Felstead reveals the cute way she told family she’s pregnant

At the weekend Made in Chelsea’s Binky Felstead announced she is expecting her third child.

She has now shared the sweet way she announced the wonderful news to her close friends and family, which turns out to be sending a photo of her son and a pregnancy test.

Binky also told the funny way she and her husband Max found out they were expecting- with a slight language barrier issue.

Sharing a snap of her son Wolfie sitting on the beach and holding up a positive pregnancy test to her 1.4M Instagram followers, Binky wrote, “This was the picture we sent to close family & friends when we found out in France!”.

“I wish you could have seen Max & I furiously googling what ‘Enceinte’ meant … and don’t worry Mummy police – it’s obviously got a cap on”, the former reality TV star added.

Many famous faces including TOWIE’s Billie Faiers and influencer Danae Mercer headed to the comments to congratulate Binky on her wonderful news.

Earlier today, Felstead shared a snap of toast to her Instagram Stories, revealing that she has been ill with the vomiting bug.

Binky penned,“Managed to make it downstairs for the first time since yesterday morning! 8.30am this all started, able to keep my eyes open longer than two minutes now without wanting to be sick!”.

Credit: Instagram

“Hoping this is coming to the end now… lots of you saying it's a 12-hour thing – others saying it's a week thing. Hopefully I'm through the worst! That was not fun. Still not 100 per cent, going to take today easy”.

When sharing the news with the world, the Made in Chelsea alum posted a video with her husband Max, their son Wolfie, and Binky’s daughter India with their ultrasound scan.

The 32-year-old wrote, “Imagine thinking you’re nearing the “oh so quiet” phase again…Taurus baby coming in hot”.