Bindi Irwin shares health update after needing emergency surgery

Bindi Irwin has spoken out for the first time since undergoing emergency surgery.

On Saturday, the zookeeper and TV star was scheduled to appear at the latest Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas, in honour of the legacy of her late father.

During the gala, Bindi’s brother Robert announced that she was not in attendance, due to an “emergency appendectomy.”

Now, a few days on from her health scare, Bindi has given her fanbase an update.

Last night, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a video from hospital, which was recorded an hour after her surgery.

In the caption of her video, Bindi explained: “After many months of a grumbly appendix, I finally had to seek help the day of our Steve Irwin Gala. After consulting with Dr. Seckin, we agreed that if I flew to New York, he could also check for endometriosis again.”

The mother-of-one went on to confirm that her “surgery was a success”.

“My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago). I also had a repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago. Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery,” Bindi stated.

“I appreciate all the kind messages I’ve received, and the support for our Gala in Las Vegas. Credit to Robert for hosting the evening, he did such an incredible job raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors. And thanks to my family for always being there for me,” she praised.

“I have so much love for dear Chandler & sweet Grace. Thank you to Mum for being there with me every step of the way. And rest assured, I’ll see you at the next Steve Irwin Gala in Brisbane this November. One day at a time. Time to heal now. Sending my love to you all,” Bindi concluded.

Many fans of the Australian star have since been extending their well-wishes, with one commenting: “You are truly an inspiration! Wish you all the best and hope you start to feel better soon.”

“It’s often the kindest people that have fought the biggest battles, you’re a trooper Bindi! Much respect!” another replied.