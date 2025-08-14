Bindi Irwin reveals health update after undergoing emergency surgery

Bindi Irwin has revealed an insight into her recovery from emergency surgery.

The zookeeper – who is the daughter of the late conservationist and TV star Steve Irwin – announced in May that she had undergone an emergency operation to remove her appendix, as well as 14 endometriosis lesions.

Now, several months into her recovery, Bindi has chosen to give her fanbase an update on her health.

Last night, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to pen an update, along with a new selfie.

“13 years of fighting for answers. 51 endometriosis lesions, a chocolate cyst, and my appendix were all removed across two surgeries with @seckinmd. My hernia from giving birth that was unzipping – was taken care of. I can FINALLY say that I’m feeling better. Genuinely healing,” Bindi wrote at the beginning of her caption.

“I can function in everyday life without wanting to throw up or pass out from the pain. Slowly, slowly gaining my strength back. I cannot express the gravity of my emotions as I am beginning to recognise myself again,” she admitted.

“I felt utterly ashamed as a teenager and young adult being told that my pain was just part of being a woman. I felt lesser. I felt hurt. I felt weak. That is not ok. Young girls and women shouldn’t feel alone with pain in the driver’s seat of their lives,” the mother-of-one continued.

“We need to take away the stigma of talking about women’s health. It’s time to have open discussions and make change on a global scale,” Bindi added.

Following her heartfelt update, many of Bindi’s fans have since expressed their continued well-wishes.

“Thank you for sharing your story! I’m so happy to hear you are feeling better,” one follower commented.

“You've got this, Bindi!” another replied.

On May 13, Bindi took to Instagram to confirm that she had had emergency surgery in the United States, following her sudden cancelled appearance at the Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas.

After explaining the details of her surgery, Bindi went on to add: “Rest assured, I’ll see you at the next Steve Irwin Gala in Brisbane this November. One day at a time. Time to heal now. Sending my love to you all.”