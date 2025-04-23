Bindi Irwin praises brother Robert as he joins Dancing With The Stars

Bindi Irwin has been expressing her pride for her brother!

It has been announced that Robert Irwin has become the first celebrity to join this year’s lineup for the American version of Dancing With The Stars.

Robert’s DWTS casting comes exactly a decade after Bindi competed in – and later won – the 2015 series with professional dancer Derek Hough.

Now, as she hopes for her brother to follow in her winning footsteps, Bindi has taken the opportunity to share her excitement for Robert!

Last night, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to upload a snap of the sibling duo in their matching Australia Zoo uniforms.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS SEASON 34 – LET’S GOOOO! Robert, you are going to absolutely shine in the ballroom. I wish I could express the magnitude of how proud I am of you and everything you have achieved,” Bindi wrote.

“Can’t wait to cheer you on each week as you inspire so many with your strength, kindness and determination. Here’s to an extraordinary journey ahead,” she gushed.

“Ps. Can’t believe it’s been 10 years since I won @dancingwiththestars with the most remarkable human being, @derekhough. So excited to be back in the ballroom celebrating my brother,” the mother-of-one added.

Many fans have since been sharing their reactions to Robert’s casting, with one replying: “Oh I’ve been waiting for this for YEARS!! Woohoooo!”

“Another mirrorball for the zoo display incoming,” another teased.

Robert recently spoke to E! News and revealed that he is “over the moon” to join DWTS.

“Really, that’s all thanks to my sister. I remember so vividly as a young little bloke, I mean, I was 11 years old when she did the show a decade ago. Can you believe it? And I just sat there watching in the crowd every night. I was so proud of her,” the 21-year-old recalled.

“She described the feeling as ‘flying’, and I just thought, ‘One day, that’s going to be me’, and now here we are! It’s a reality. It’s so surreal. It doesn’t feel real yet, but I’m ready to hit the ballroom. Let’s go. Let’s do this. I don’t know how my dance moves are, but I’m going to give it 110 percent anyway,” Robert concluded.