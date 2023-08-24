Bindi Irwin details ‘heartbreaking’ part of endometriosis

Bindi Irwin has opened up about her battle with endometriosis.

At the beginning of this year, Bindi revealed she had been diagnosed with the condition after years of suffering with pain, fatigue and nausea.

Now, Bindi is speaking out about the ‘heartbreaking’ side of endometriosis as many people constantly ask her why she and her husband, Chandler Powell, haven't had any more children.

The pair welcomed their only daughter, Grace Warrior, into the world back in 2021 and have admitted to feeling ‘so lucky’ to have her.

In an interview with People, Irwin explained, “I feel like it is a universal question for women, which is heartbreaking because you never know what's going on in someone's life and what's happening behind closed doors”.

“And someone asking you, ‘Why aren't you having more children? It's your responsibility to have more children’. It breaks your heart because we all have a different journey and a different story”.

“For us personally, we feel so lucky to have Grace. I think that every day I wake up and I look at our beautiful daughter and think she is our tiny little miracle and it makes me cry because we were very, very lucky to have her”.

“And there was every chance that we wouldn't have been able to have a little one, so to have our beautiful girl, we are so lucky. And I wish more people would pause before asking, ‘Why aren't you having more children?’”.

Speaking more about her diagnosis, Bindi revealed, “I was tested for everything. Every tropical disease, Lyme disease, cancer, you name it. I had every blood test and scan imaginable”.

“It’s so hard because you feel like it’s inescapable. You don’t know what’s wrong with you, and then when people tell you, ‘It’s all in your head’ or ‘you’re hormonal’ or ‘just have a cup of tea, lay down’, you end up feeling so desperately alone because there’s no answers”.

Once Bindi had the laparoscopy that revealed she had endometriosis, a reproductive condition where the tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of it, there were 37 lesions and a cyst on her ovary.